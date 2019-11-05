Law enforcement helping to combat the growing homeless population

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- We continue our look into Sioux City’s growing homeless population. Tuesday, local law enforcement focused on some of the mental health issues and addictions that contribute to homelessness.

“We are seeing a lot of substance use and mental health-related issues when we’re responding to calls,” said Andrew Dutler a member of the Sioux City police department.

First responders attended a special training session on Tuesday to help them learn how to better respond to those with mental health issues and addiction.

“How to better respond to people within their community who are experiencing mental health challenges and not just mental health challenges but also substance use challenges often that co-occur together,” said Joseph Coffey an instructor for the Mental Health First Aid.

Coffey taught first responders news skills on how to better connect the city’s homeless with important services in town.

“We can’t do this alone we need community partners we need folk who are willing to come out to the fields with us and have a joint response to some of these calls,” said Joseph Coffey.

Sioux City first responders are working alongside the Gospel Mission, the Warming Shelter, and local hospitals when providing the homeless with solutions.

“What are all the services available in Sioux city that are mental health and substance use-related and how can we best utilize those with the people we come in contact with so that they can get the help that they need in that moment and hopefully long-standing,” said Dutler.

Instead of enabling the problem first responders want to find a solution for the homeless population instead of putting them back on the streets.

“We may look at Siouxland community health and get that person linked up with a social worker, a counselor or someone body like that who can start putting together a proactive treatment plan,” said Dutler.

As the colder weather is approaching the goal for the police department is ensuring that no one is left out in the cold. Sioux City’s Warming Shelter just opened for the season last week and is in the process of expanding to serve more people.