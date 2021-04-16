Laurel’s $3.6 million Main Street project beings Saturday

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska city’s main street is going to be completely renovated.

The community of Laurel will soon begin construction on the $3.6 million Main Street project. The project includes adding storm drains, re-doing sidewalks and adding greenspace to the road. There will also be a new community center included.

Laurel Mayor Keith Knudsen said the people of Laurel are looking forward to the new main street.

“But for the whole community, I think they’re pretty excited about it. obviously there’ll be some drawbacks through out the year trying to get in and out business but we’ve tried to address that with each business owner, so the community has really been supportive,” said Knudsen.

Construction is set to begin Saturday.