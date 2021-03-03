Laurel raises $3 million for new community center

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) — The town of Laurel is working to raise $4 million for a new community center.

So far, the town has raised $3 million out of the needed $4 million, thanks to community members and local businesses. The center will be on Main Street and will replace the city auditorium.

The event center will hold up to 400 people and will serve many purposes.

“In the area, there was no place really in Laurel or close by to hold an event with that many people. And there’s a lot of demand for that we found out through some surveys. But also, our senior citizen center was downstairs in the old auditorium. No windows, no light, steps going down. So, we want something that’s really accessible and part of our downtown,” said Laurel Mayor Keith Knudson

Construction is expected to start this May and be finished by the summer of 2022.