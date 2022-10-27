HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) –A Laurel man accused of the August murder of four people and the arson of their houses is set to make his first court appearance.

In a Thursday order, Jason Jones, 42, is set to appear via video conference for his arraignment on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 2 at the Cedar County Courthouse.

Authorities announced Wednesday that Jones had been released from the hospital and taken to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment in Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol said he was being treated for “significant burns” after law enforcement found him in his home.

Jones is accused of killing four people at two different homes and then setting fire to both homes. Investigations showed receipts for gas purchases, the purchase of a firearm a few months prior to the incident, along with other indicators that it may have been planned.

The four victims were identified as a family of three: Gene Twiford, Janet Twiford, and Dana Twiford, as well as another woman who was killed at a different location identified as Michele Ebeling. The community came together and celebrated the lives of the four that died.

Jones is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.