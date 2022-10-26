LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The man accused of killing four people and starting their homes on fire in Laurel has been released from the hospital following treatment.

Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from a Lincoln hospital Wednesday morning. He was treated for what the Nebraska State Patrol describes as “significant burns” after NSP SWAT found Jones at his home.

Jones has been transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment in Lincoln.

Originally reported as an explosion, it is believed that Jones killed four people at two different homes and set fire to both homes. Investigations show receipts for gas purchases, the purchase of a firearm a few months prior to the incident, along with other indicators that it may have been planned.

The four victims were identified as a family of three, Gene Twiford, Janet Twiford, and Dana Twiford, as well as another woman who was killed at a different location identified as Michele Ebeling. The community came together and celebrated the lives of the four that died.