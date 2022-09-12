LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) — The town of Laurel just got a much-needed upgrade.

Sunday was the open house and dedication to the town’s new fire hall. The facility holds seven fire rigs, two ambulances, storage space, and a common area that will double as a classroom.

This project has been in the making for more than five years, and for the staff that will use it, it’s a game changer.

“We have a lot of support from our community, especially with our events that went on here a little over a month ago. It really brought our community tight and together and they’ve always been good at supporting our fire and rescue, but it has brought us together like a real family,” Fire Chief Craig Bathke said.

The building is centrally located across from the school, and according to officials, that helped bring it to life. It will allow teams to better serve the community.

“These guys really deserve it, they’ve got an excellent group of firemen and EMS people. They’re active, they’re well training, they’re willing to go for training and they do a good job. They really serve our community good and the surrounding area,” said Rural Fire Prevention Board member Regg Pehrson.

The all-volunteer department has 25 firefighters with 17 members apart of its rescue squad.