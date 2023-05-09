HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The man accused of killing four people and lighting two houses on fire in Laurel, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to charges.

An arraignment for Jason Jones, 43, of Laurel, had been scheduled for May 22, but submitted on Friday a written arraignment and requested to waive the formal arraignment.

In the written arraignment, Jones pleaded not guilty to the 10 counts he faces: four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Jason Jones is accused of killing Gene Twiford, 86; his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53, on Aug. 4, 2022. Jason Jones also allegedly started fires at the victims’ homes. Jason Jones was later found in his house suffering from severe burns.

The State of Nebraska is seeking the death penalty against Jason Jones. He tried to quash portions of it but a judge ruled on March 31 that Jones is eligible for the death penalty.

Jason Jones’ wife, Carrie Jones, is also facing charges in the case of the quadruple homicide. She has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony.

Recently, a judge ruled against a motion to dismiss charges against Carrie Jones, the wife of Jason Jones. She was arrested in December 2022, and was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony.

Carrie Jones’s next court appearance is on the morning of May 22 for an arraignment and an entry of plea, unless she files a written plea ahead of time.