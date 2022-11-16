He claims that the woman threatened his life and then obtained a firearm.

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The fiancé of a woman murdered in Cedar County has filed a restraining order against the woman who lived across the street.

The fiancé, of Laurel, Neb., filed a petition in Cedar County against Carrie Jones who lives across the street from a house that was burned down earlier this year as part of an alleged arson and homicide.

“Carrie Jones has threatened my life and now has a firearm and has made threats against me,” he wrote in a petition for a restraining order filed on November 14 asking for the restraining order.

Officers have alleged that Jason Jones shot four individuals, including Michele Ebling, the fiancé to the man who requested the protection order. It is alleged that the four murders took place at two different homes and that Jason Jones lit both homes on fire after the murders.

Jason Jones is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for December 7.

According to Ebeling’s fiancé, he was cleaning out his fiancé’s house on September 17 when Carrie Jones allegedly began yelling at him and cursing at him. During the argument, he said the crime was discussed and he alleged that Carrie Jones threatened his life.

The man said he was informed by his victim’s advocate on Halloween that Carrie Jones had bought a firearm, which he feels has put his life in danger. He was also told that Carrie Jones was allegedly looking for him.

According to the petition, Ebeling’s fiancé is currently living in a safe house and thus could not identify his location as a part of the affidavit.

The restraining order was granted by Judge Brian Meismer without Carrie Jones being given an opportunity to object. Carrie Jones has since filed with the court asking for the restraining order to receive a hearing.