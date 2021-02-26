Laurel Grocery Store Gets New Owners

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – Gary’s Food Town in Laurel, Nebraska, has been open since 1985. When it comes to groceries, it’s the only game in town. But when Gary and his wife, Charlotte decided to retire, people got nervous that the store would go with them.

“I rely heavily on this wonderful little grocery store,” customer Carol James said. “I don’t like to drive out of town and them being here with such a great store that supplies all of our needs. I just really appreciate it.”

That’s when Brenda Whalen and James Roberts stepped in, and took over the 36 year old business.

“Both of my boys worked at Gary’s Food Town in high school,” Whalen said. “This store has meant a lot to me. It helped many, many kids in this community learn how to work and grow their careers from here. Gary’s has just been always a very big part of this community and it has to be here for the local people.”

In just a few days, Garys Food Town will become Laurels Hometown Market.

Previous co owner Charlotte anderson says she’ll miss the familiar faces she sees daily.

“I’ve already had my times when you know. It’s hit me and I’m like, oh my gosh, I’m not coming to work 36 years to the same place,” said Anderson. “We both are really going to miss the customers and the employees and the socializing.”

Although its the end of one chapter for the store, the Andersons say they’re ready for the next.