LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) — A memorial service has been set for the family of three that were killed in Laurel, Nebraska last week.

A memorial service for Gene, Janet, and Dana Twiford has been scheduled to take place at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel on Friday. Visitation hours begin at 10:30 a.m.

A visitation will take place the night prior from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church. The burial will be at Laurel City Cemetary.

More details and obituaries are available on the Meyer Brothers funeral home’s website.