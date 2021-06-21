Laurel churches host charity kickball game to help out family

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – Two churches in Laurel, Nebraska, invited Siouxlanders to play a game of kickball Sunday and all for a good cause.

People rallied around the Swanson family who are dealing with some unexpected medical bills after their 14-year-old daughter started to have seizures with doctor after doctor unable to diagnose her.

That’s why both Immanuel and United Lutheran Church came together to host a charity kickball game to lend a helping hand.

“You know, when someone’s in need, it’s really important to bring everybody together to help that person, becuase you never know when you or someone you love could be next and need help in that situation,” said Megan Pippitt, the event coordinator at Immanuel Lutheran Church

The family says their daughter started to have seizures since February 11.