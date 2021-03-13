LaunchPAD to host ‘Sense-ational’ camp

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LaunchPAD is hosting two camp sessions at the beginning of April.

According to a press release from LaunchPAD, they’re hosting two camp sessions on April 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The camp, called Sense-ational Me camp, is for kids who want to explore all their senses through STEAM based activities. Kids ages 4 to 8 are welcomed to join this camp.

Only 10 kids are allowed per session due to social distancing rules. The camp will be $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

To register, visit this website or by calling 712-224-2542.