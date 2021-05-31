LaunchPAD hosting kid’s summer camps

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LaunchPAD is hosting children’s summer camps starting the second week of June.

According to a press release from LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, camps will begin on June 7 for kids ages 4 to 10. The last camp session will be on August 19.

The summer camps will have two-day sessions twice a day. Sessions are limited to 10 children each.

Monday/Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Education Manager Sara Bunker along with Shelby Schroeder, Paige Klemme, Nicole Raner, and Ethan Sorenson will lead the summer camps.

“We’re always excited to welcome children back to the museum for summer camps! This year has been no exception, but the reward for finishing school during such a tough year should be having fun and playing with friends! What better way to do so than a LaunchPAD camp! Kids will be fully immersed in their camp experience from learning about space, to solving a mystery in the museum. We look forward to sharing the fun with them,” said Executive Director Carrie Lebowich.

Registry for the camps can be found on this website along with more information about the individual camps.