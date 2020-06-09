LaunchPAD Children’s Museum to reopen on July 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has announced that they’re reopening their doors on July 1.

The museum is asking guests to visit their website to reserve a time slot in advance of their visit. The maximum number of guests at one time being allowed in the museum is 50.

Support for low-income families is still available through their sponsored membership program. Those families are asked to stop into the museum in-person to apply.

LaunchPAD’s in-person camps will start on July 6 and the sessions will be limited to 10 children per session.

The camps will be broken down into age groups of four to six and seven to 10. The cost is $70 per camp.

The registration to reserve a time slot and in-camp sessions through the website will be available on June 15.

While the LaunchPAD is excited to welcome guests back into the museum, there are several procedures that have been put in place for the health and safety of their guests and staff.

Temperatures will be taken with contactless thermometers before entering and the museum reserves the right to refuse admission to guests with a fever. They’re asking people to keep themselves or their child(ren) home, if you’re experiencing any symptoms of sickness.

Masks will not be required but are encouraged for adults and children over the age of 3. The LaunchPAD staff will be wearing masks.

The staff will be wiping down surfaces with approved disinfectant during open hours. The museum will be sanitized with spray disinfectant using a fogging machine during the closed time periods.

“As always, the health and safety of our guests and children is our number one priority. We will continue to strive to create the best atmosphere for lay and discovery. We don’t want to change things for the kids too much, so the LaunchPAD will do our best to make these adjustments without altering their ability to learn and play,” said Rouleen Gartner, LanuchPAD Executive Director.

Latest Stories