LaunchPAD Children’s Museum hosts ‘roaring’ 1920s themed dinner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LaunchPAD Children’s Museum hosted a roaring event at the newly renovated Warrior Hotel on Monday night.

Officials said donations from the event will hopefully make up for the hit the museum has taken due to the pandemic.

“We lost a lot of revenue coming through the door. We lost a lot of donations through donors that usually would have come through. So, hopefully, we can make up for some of that loss, and we’re kind of trying to come back and finish the year strong,” said Museum Operations Manager Carrie Lebowich.