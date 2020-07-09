LaunchPAD Children’s Museum hosts “Monster X Tour” event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s LaunchPAD Children’s Museum continues to make a comeback after closing for the pandemic.

Guests at the museum on Wednesday got the chance to experience the “Monster X Tour” as a part of the museum’s grand re-opening.

The Monster Truck Series offered activities and prizes for guests, with a chance to get up close and inside the big machines. For the folks at the LaunchPAD, the best part of the night was to see their guests again.

“The biggest thing is we have kids back in our door. We miss those laughters, the smiles, the kids’ inquiry about what’s going on in life. We miss that, so we’re happy to have the families back in. Everyone’s happy, having a great time, and people really seem to have enjoyed coming back,” said Executive Director of LaunchPAD Children’s Museum Rouleen Gartner.



Guests could also win tickets to Saturday night’s Monster Truck Show at the Park Jefferson Speedway.

