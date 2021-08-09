Latest Sioux City schools’ lunch program offers new benefits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community Schools will launch a new free lunch program called the Seamless Summer Option.

This program, which starts at the beginning of the school year, offers new benefits for families. While the lunch program is still free, parents are encouraged to submit their Iowa Eligibility Meal Application, which could qualify them for financial assistance from the Iowa Department of Homeland Security.

Only one application is needed per household and parents can apply either online here or via a paper application by contacting the school district. Families can submit their application as many times as they want throughout the school year.

Food Service Director Rich Luze said data from the application is needed to determine how much financial assistance families will receive.

Siouxlanders who submit their application also help the school district qualify for additional funding.

“The district really benefits from that in a lot of other areas as well whether its e-rate communications or different funding that they need on the general fund side of it for the education piece of it, so that data is very important to the district,” Luze said.

The district has processed 225 applications so far and they have collected as many as 3,000 in previous years.