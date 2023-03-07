SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The latest runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City continues to be below average for 2023.

The calendar year runoff forecast is 21.5 million acre feet which is 84 percent of average.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said soil moisture has improved slightly in some areas but drought conditions are still seen across most of the basin.

Officials said the Gavins Point Dam release will increase around March 18 to start providing minimum service navigation flow support on the lower Missouri River.