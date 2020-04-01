Latest Grinnell College poll shows Americans are resolving through COVID-19 crisis

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCAU) – According to a recent poll, 88% of Americans are confident the country will get through the COVID-19 crisis and be okay when it’s over.

The Grinnell College National Poll was released on Wednesday from Grinnell College and national pollster J. Ann Selzer of Selzer & Company.

In addition, nearly seven in 10 respondents said they would stay home without physical contact with people from the outside as long as it was asked of them.

“My three words on coronavirus are confident, calm, and compliant,” said J. Ann Selzer, founder of Selzer & Company. “Yes, some people are feeling stressed, angry and scared a lot of the time, but more say they feel calm a lot of the time, and a huge majority feel confident the nation will get through this and be OK. There is willingness to change behavior for the benefit of the community,” said J. Ann Selzer, founder of Selzer & Company.

Courtesy of Grinnell College

The poll said the economic impact is being felt more by younger Americans than their middle-aged or other counterparts as the overall financial impact continues to evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It mentions that people are more likely to said that the following have either already happened to them or that expect it to happen soon:

Being laid-off or furloughed (45%)

Being unable to pay a regular bill (43%)

Losing wages (57%)

Younger adults are more likely than their older counterparts to say that they have gone or expect to go hungry because of difficulty obtaining food (25%)

“While most Americans sheltering in place, the economic consequences of doing so are substantial and fall most heavily on those who are under 35. They are much more likely than those who are older to have been laid off or to have difficulty paying their bills, and they are reporting more stress as well, ” said Peter Hanson, Associate Professor of Political Science at Grinnell College and Grinnell College National Poll Director.

Courtesy of Grinnell College

The poll said younger workers are more likely to work in the restaurant industry and other service sector jobs that have been impacted dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Younger workers are less likely to have stable employment and longer tenure in their jobs. In the event of a downturn, these types of workers are often the first to go,” said Eric Ohrn, Grinnell Professor of Economics.

“Within a few short months, the economy may move from under 4% unemployment to over 25% – a figure commonly given for the height of the Great Depression,” said Bill Ferguson, Grinnell College Professor of Economics.