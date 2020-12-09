Late night semi crash blocks Highway 275 in Stanton County

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a semi crash Tuesday night.

According to a release, just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a semi crash at the Highway 275 and Highway 15 (Wayne Junction) that caused traffic delays, as the semi was removed from the South ditch.

The crash occurred when the 44-year-old driver was driving south when he failed to stop at the intersection and traveled into the south ditch off Highway 275. The driver declined medical attention at the scene and part of the highway was blocked for sometime as crews worked to remove the wreckage.

