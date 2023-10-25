SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cooler temperatures means fall is here and that also brings the end of Sioux City’s Farmers Market.

According to officials, this year’s farmers market saw roughly 60 vendors selling a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, as well as trinkets over several months with sometimes around 2,000 customers coming out on Saturdays.

Becky Barnes with the Sioux City Farmers Market said her favorite part is actually seeing vendors leave the Farmer’s Market for good.

“You see a lot of businesses come and go and that’s a good thing because a lot of them will start out here at the farmers market as a brand new businesses and then they’ll grow; they’ll get bigger, they’ll get a storefront. So seeing that coming in as an opportunity for those smaller businesses to harvest and grow build their clientele, that’s really amazing,” Barnes said.

If you missed the Farmer’s Market on Wednesday then you can purchase the last batch of fruits and vegetables one last time on Saturday.