SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the last structures from Sioux City’s stockyards could soon be leveled to the ground.

The Swift and Company Turkey Plant at 18th Street and Dace Avenue has been closed and unoccupied for more than 40 years.

The facility was built nearly a century ago and has been red tagged by the city. While the structure is not in danger of collapsing, city officials are concerned about vagrants and other unauthorized use of the building that could endanger trespassers.

However, the demolition is likely at least a year away.