Last Bear Moon Winter Celebration Powwow coming up on Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A special cultural event is coming up this weekend at the WinnaVegas Casino’s Event Center.

Mayan Beltran, general manager at WinnaVegas Casino, came to the KCAU 9 Studios to talk about the Last Bear Moon Winter Celebration Powwow.

The powwow will be on Saturday in Sloan from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The event is free and all ages are welcome to attend. There will be arts & crafts vendors that will set up at the event.

The celebration will have dancing and music from people from all over the country coming to Siouxland.

Last Bear Moon refers to the end of the calendar year for the Winnebago people that relate back to the Bear Clan of the Winnebago Nation.

For more information on the event, click here.