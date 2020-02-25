Last Bear Moon Winter Celebration Powwow coming up on Saturday

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A special cultural event is coming up this weekend at the WinnaVegas Casino’s Event Center.

Mayan Beltran, general manager at WinnaVegas Casino, came to the KCAU 9 Studios to talk about the Last Bear Moon Winter Celebration Powwow.

The powwow will be on Saturday in Sloan from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The event is free and all ages are welcome to attend. There will be arts & crafts vendors that will set up at the event.

The celebration will have dancing and music from people from all over the country coming to Siouxland.

Last Bear Moon refers to the end of the calendar year for the Winnebago people that relate back to the Bear Clan of the Winnebago Nation.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories