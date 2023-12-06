SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Col. Kevin Alons retired after 28 years with the Iowa Air National Guard during a formal ceremony held over the December training weekend at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, according to the 185th Air Reuling Wing website.

After being a part of the 185th for 25 years, Alons concluded his career as the Director of Operations with the Air National Guard at Iowa Joint Forces Headquarters. He leaves behind a legacy as the last F-16 Fighter pilot who flew with the 185th Fighter Wing before the unit’s conversion to aerial refueling over 20 years ago.

During his time with the 185th Alons and his father, Brig. Gen. Dwayne Alons served together as a pilot with the unit. He commented during the ceremony that he was inspired by his father, so he joined the unit in 1986.

After Alons earned his bachelor’s in mathematics and computer science, he returned to the unit and became an F-16 fighter pilot until the unit transitioned to flying the KC-135 Stratotanker.

Alons said he and his father once flew together for a graduation ceremony flyover at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas. ” He took me on the wing through a cloud so dense that I was flying formation on his red wing-tip light, for what felt like an hour, but was probably only one minute. It’s something that you just don’t forget,”

Alons said he enjoyed his service and is impressed with the upcoming generation of Airmen for their attitude, work ethic, and commitment to the Constitution. “I can attest for a bunch of young people in this unit that they are really impressive,” said Alons, “I look forward to seeing what they do.”