SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An anonymous donor has made what Briar Cliff is calling “the largest gift made in the history of Briar Cliff University to date”.

The large gift has pushed the fundraising goal for a new healthcare workforce training facility above the 60% threshold, according to a release from the college.

“We are grateful for the community’s support and dedication to providing an interprofessional space to develop healthcare professionals and better support the marginalized or underserved through the Community Clinics,” says Michelle Boe, Vice President of University Advancement at Briar Cliff University. “The overall fundraising for the College of Health & Equity has resulted in the largest gift made in the history of Briar Cliff University to date.”

Last year, Briar Cliff received a $2 million grant award from the Economic Development Administration. The college is using that money, in addition to this anonymous gift, and support provided by the Missouri River Historical Development and other donors to fund the new training facility.

The cost of the new facility is estimated to be around $20 million and the college is now sitting at roughly 60% of its goal, the release said.

Briar Cliff is working with CMBA and Project Advocates as they work to finalize this project. The college has slated to have the new facility completed by May 2025, two years from now.

“Briar Cliff increased its fundraising goal to allow an aggressive redesign, focused on enhancing equitable access to healthcare and education for all students in the tri-state area,” says Boe. “With the redesign, the learning spaces and clinics will expand and bring all healthcare offerings into one facility.”

More information on Briar Cliff’s College of Health & Equity is available here.