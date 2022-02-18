LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been arrested after a sexual assault last December in Lyon County, Iowa.

Court documents said Mark Warner, 52, of Larchwood, entered a Larchwood home without permission on December 10, 2021. Once inside, he tried to sexually assault a woman. He allegedly attempted twice and succeeded the second time.

The documents stated the sexual activity wasn’t consensual, and Warner wasn’t romantically involved with the victim during the crime.

A warrant was issued for Warner’s arrest. On Thursday, he turned himself in to authorities and was then arrested.

Warner was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree sexual assault. He was taken to the Lyon County Jail.