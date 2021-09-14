Larchwood home crash driver facing charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested on charges following a February 2021 crash in northwest Iowa.

Authorities say Irrael Garcia Hidalgo was behind the wheel while going westbound on Iowa highway 9, heading into Larchwood, when he lost control of the vehicle. It hit the ditch, vaulted over a street and flew approximately 125 feet before crashing into a house.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department arrested Hidalgo, 26, on Monday.

He was charged with speeding, reckless driving, failure to have a valid driver’s license, failure to reduce speed at a proper rate when approaching a curve and operating while intoxicated-1st offense.