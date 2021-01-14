Lanes to close on bridges over Floyd River due to inspection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced intermittent lane closures on the Dace Avenue Bridge over the Floyd River, the 6th Street Bridge over the Floyd River, and the 11th Street Bridge over the Floyd River.

According to a release, the lane closures will allow the City’s consultant to inspect the bridges with a snooper inspection vehicle. The snooper inspection vehicle will require one lane of traffic to be closed at a time on each side of the three bridges.

The closures will begin the morning of January 18 and be completed January 19. Motorists are

advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this

closure.