Lanes to close on 6th Street near Jackson Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There will be lane closures on 6th street starting Wednesday.

According to a release, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced lane closures on 6th Street just west of Jackson Street due to patching repairs.

This project is part of the ongoing FY21 Resurfacing Project. The repairs are expected to be completed by October 2.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City Engineering Division

Latest Stories