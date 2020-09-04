Lanes, ramps to close on Hwy 20 from Nebraska/Iowa border to Lakeport Rd

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Lanes and ramps on the first few miles of Highway 20 in Sioux City will be closed in the evenings starting next week.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, starting Monday, U.S. 20 from the Nebraska/Iowa border to Lakeport Road will have lanes and ramps closed Sunday through Friday nights.

Lanes will close from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., and ramp closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next morning. Traffic using ramps will need to follow widened detour routs.

The closures will be for a pavement resurfacing project. The project is expected to finish Friday, September 18, weather pending.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic speeds, allow enough space between vehicles, obey traffic signals, and drive cautiously.

