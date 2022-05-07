SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Roadwork along a section of Hamilton Boulevard will result in lane closures starting on Monday.

According to a release, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of lanes on Hamilton Boulevard at the intersection of West 15th Street starting on May 9. Through traffic will be maintained.

The release stated the closures will allow the City’s contractor to complete storm sewer point repairs and will take part in two phases with each phase taking approximately two to three days.

These closures will begin the morning of May 9, 2022 and are anticipated to be complete in a week.

City officials are advising drivers to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.