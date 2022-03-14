SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two lanes will be closed starting Tuesday just north of the Morningside area.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division released a statement to confirm lane closures at the 6th Street and Lewis Boulevard intersection.

Starting Tuesday and lasting until Friday, sanity sewer work will close down two lanes in the 6th Street and Lewis Boulevard area. The closures will be taking place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on each day.

See the picture below for a map of the closure.

As always, city officials want to remind the public to be cautious of work areas and follow road laws when traveling.