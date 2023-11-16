SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Engineering Department will be closing the eastbound lane of 4th Street east of Floyd Boulevard.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the closure will begin Friday morning and is anticipated to be completed by the afternoon.

Turning restrictions will be in place at the intersection as part of the closure, and a detour will be posted.

The release noted that the closure will give the city’s contractor a chance to make repairs to the damaged traffic signal at that intersection.

The city is asking drivers to slow down, obey traffic control signs, and drive with caution.