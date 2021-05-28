Lanes to close on IA 12, Riverside Blvd starting June 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Due to maintenance on Iowa 12/Riverside Boulevard, lanes will close beginning Tuesday.

According to Dakin Schultz with the Iowa DOT, milling and asphalt pavement resurfacing work will require lanes to be closed beginning on June 1, weather permitting. The project is expected to be completed by July 1, depending on weather.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. In work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.