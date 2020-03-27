Lane to be closed on Hamilton Blvd

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The westbound lane on Hamilton Boulevard east of Stone Park Boulevard will be closing for road repairs starting Mach 30.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division made this announcement Friday afternoon, stating the outside lane, or westbound lane, of Hamilton Boulevard, will be closing to make repairs to a storm intake.

The lane will be closed starting on the morning of March 30 and is projected to be completed by the afternoon of April 6, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, drive carefully, and obey all traffic signals and signs.