SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The northbound lane of U.S. 71 will be closing soon.

According to a release from the Iowa DOT, contractors will be getting back to U.S. 71 in Arnolds Park on Tuesday, September 5.

The closure is part of stage 2 of the U.S. 71 Lakes Reconstruction Project. The lane closure will run from Benit Drive through Broadway Street to replace the pavement.

Southbound traffic will be redirected around the work zone using Broadway Street and Lake Street.

The closure is expected to last four weeks. Additional information can be found here.