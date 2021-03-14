Lane on Morningside Avenue to close for a week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A lane on Morningside Avenue in Sioux City will be closing for construction.

According to a press release, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division said the westbound lane of Morningside Avenue at Paxton Street will be closed.

One lane of travel in each direction will be allowed, and street parking adjacent to the work area isn’t allowed.

Officials said crews will be repairing a damaged water valve beginning on March 15. The repairs are expected to last only a week depending on the weather.

The city would like to remind drivers to be cautious and follow traffic laws.

