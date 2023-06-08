SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The eastbound lane of Leech Avenue between South Irene and South Rustin streets will be closed for about a week.

The Sioux City Engineering Division stated the lane will be closed starting the morning of June 12. Weather pending, the lane is expected to reopen on June 17.

In the release, it states the closure is occurring so that a contractor can complete street repairs.

A detour will be posted, using South Fairmont Street, Washington Avenue, and South Rustin Street.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signs, slow down, and drive cautiously.