UPDATE: Lane of I-29 reopens south of Sloan after to semi fire

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – A lane on Interstate 29 near Sloan has reopened after traffic was blocked Wednesday due to a semi fire.
Iowa 511 said that the right lane of southbound I-29 from Exit 127 to Exit 120 is blocked.
The cause of the lane blockage is due to a semi that caught fire about a mile south of the Sloan exit. The fire now is now out.
Sloan Fire, the Iowa State Patrol, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbury County Emergency Management, Salix Fire Rescue, and Whiting Fire Rescue are on the scene.
A detour using Highway 141, K45, and E24 for southbound traffic had been set up, but they have since reopened a lane of traffic.
This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.