UPDATE: Lane of I-29 reopens south of Sloan after to semi fire

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – A lane on Interstate 29 near Sloan has reopened after traffic was blocked Wednesday due to a semi fire.

Iowa 511 said that the right lane of southbound I-29 from Exit 127 to Exit 120 is blocked.

The cause of the lane blockage is due to a semi that caught fire about a mile south of the Sloan exit. The fire now is now out.

I-29 SB: Right lane blocked due to a vehicle on fire from Exit 127 – IA 141; County Road K42 to Exit 120 – County Road E24 (near Sloan). https://t.co/jbXE4CZO3A — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) January 27, 2021

Sloan Fire, the Iowa State Patrol, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbury County Emergency Management, Salix Fire Rescue, and Whiting Fire Rescue are on the scene.

A detour using Highway 141, K45, and E24 for southbound traffic had been set up, but they have since reopened a lane of traffic.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.