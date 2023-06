SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lanes will be closing on Hamilton Boulevard starting Monday for construction.

The Sioux City Engineering Division announced traffic on Hamilton Boulevard between Buckwalter Drive and Deerfield Drive will be alternating around work so crews can do panel patching.

The work will begin Monday morning and is expected to be completed on the afternoon of Friday, June 23.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signs, slow down, and drive cautiously.