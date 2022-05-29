SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Roadwork on a Woodbury County bridge will require lane closures through the summer.

According to a release from the Iowa DOT District 3 Office, a bridge overlay project of the Little Sioux River bridge on Iowa 31, less than a mile south of U.S. 20 near Correctionville will require lane closures beginning on May 31.

The release stated the project will last until September depending on the weather.

Traffic signals will direct drivers through the work zone.

The Iowa DOT reminds drives to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.