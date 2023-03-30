SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Road construction on a state highway will result in lane closures starting Monday, April 3.

According to the Iowa DOT, Iowa Highway 175 in Monona County will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting at 9 a.m. There will be a ten-foot lane-width restriction in place as crews work to replace a bridge deck.

The project is expected to be completed by July 7 depending on the weather.

Iowa DOT is advising drivers to be cautious and obey posted speed limits and other signs as traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.