Lane closures on Hamilton Boulevard to start Monday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced lane closures between 46th Street and Eton Court on Hamilton Boulevard starting on Monday.

According to a news release, the lanes will be closed to allow city crews to pave repairs starting in the southbound lane.

The closure starts Monday morning and is expected to finish the afternoon of October 16 pending weather.

The road will be open to alternating traffic.

Officials ask drivers to drive cautiously, slow down, and obey traffic control signals.