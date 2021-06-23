Lane closures along I-29 to continue through Wednesday evening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lane closures that have been impacting traffic along I-29 will still be closed throughout the evening.

According to Dakin Schultz of the Iowa DOT, the lane closures that have slowed traffic on I-29 will still be present at 5 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the lanes are closed due to a pavement patching project. The lanes are expected to reopen by 10 p.m. Wednesday night.





In addition to the lane closures, there are multiple ramps in Sioux City that will be closing due to an overnight pavement marking project on the interstate. The project will start Wednesday night at 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The ramps closing along I-29 southbound include:



Exit ramp to Singing Hills Boulevard

Entrance ramp from Singing Hills Boulevard

Entrance ramp from U.S. 20 eastbound

Entrance ramp from U.S. 20 westbound

If commuters have to travel on I-29, please be aware of the closures and the possibility of an influx of traffic. In case Siouxlanders are caught in a traffic jam, officials said to keep a three second distance between you and the vehicle ahead to avoid frequent braking and collisions. It’s necessary to stay focused on the road and avoid any distractions, including eating or using a cell phone.