SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced a lane closure that will start on Monday.

According to a press release, the west lane on Pierce Street and the eastbound lane on 7th Street will be closed so workers can complete utility and paving repairs.

Photo Courtesy of City of Sioux City Engineering Division

Officials expect the road to be closed from Monday to April 23. Traffic will alternate on 7th Street while the lane is closed.

Drivers are advised to follow traffic laws and reduce speed in work areas.