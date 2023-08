SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Construction on Hamilton Boulevard is resuming to complete pavement improvements.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, around August 14, work to complete the remaining pavement and median on Hamilton Boulevard at West 3rd Street will resume.

The project is expected to be fully completed in October this year.

There will be lane closures on Hamilton Boulevard, but traffic will remain on Hamilton Boulevard through the project.