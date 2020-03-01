LAMB Theatre’s ‘Broadway Inside Out’ raises nearly $93,000 towards new theatre project

by: Reilly Mahon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LAMB Arts Regional Theatre’s recent fundraiser “Broadway Inside Out” raised almost $93,000.

The event raised $92,723 towards their project of renovating the former KCAU 9 building at 625 Douglas Street in downtown Sioux City.

The building was built in 1909 as the original Sioux City Auditorium.

“Thanks to the incredible response of our sponsors, donors, attendees, Country Celebrations and LAMB actors and actresses, we were overwhelmed to have raised almost $93,000 during our amazing event on February 22,” said Diana Wooley, LAMB Executive Director.

Wooley said that the $92,723 amount will be doubled thanks to a Gilchrist Foundation Challenge Grant, that matches all donations up to $250,000 through the end of May.

