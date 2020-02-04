Lamb Theatre’s “Broadway Inside Out” FUN-draiser on February 22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’ve all participated in fundraisers but Lamb Theatre in Sioux City is inviting folks to a FUN-draiser.

Lamb Theatre’s Dave Madsen came to the KCAU 9 Studios to discuss “Broadway Inside Out.”

Circle it on your calendar, Lamb Theatre will present a FUN-draiser special event, “Broadway Inside Out,” on Saturday, February 22, at 7 p.m. at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd.

The tickets start at $75.

The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar followed by a fun evening of entertainment.

“Broadway Inside Out” will include comedy, singing, dancing, and audience participation.

“We had such a great time with this event last year, so we knew we wanted to do it again this year, and I’m excited about how much fun this night is going to be!” said Dave Madsen, LAMB Theatre.

Proceeds from the event will help renovations underway at 625 Douglas Street, the future home of Lamb Theatre Arts.

The old KCAU studio being renovated for theatre use as well as classroom space.

For more details on the event, click here.