LAMB Theatre to suspend remainder of 40th season shows

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LAMB Theatre has announced they will be suspending the remaining productions during their 40th season.

“It is with regret and in an effort to ensure the safety of our audience, patrons, actors, and volunteers that we have made the decision to suspend the last two productions in our 40th season: Outside Mullingar as well as Disaster, The Musical. Our 41st season will open in September as scheduled,” Managing Artistic Director Russell Wooley said.

Outside Mullingar was scheduled to take place in May 2020 and Disaster, The Musical, was set to take place in June 2020.

For those with shows remaining on their 40th season ticket, contact Lindsay at lindsay.lambarts@gmail.com.

LAMB Arts Regional theatre is a 01(c)3 non-profit professional non-equity theatre, dedicated to enriching the arts in Siouxland through performance and education. The theatre is currently taking a capital campaign to raise funds for the renovation of the old KCAU-TV building at 625 Douglas, built in 1909 as the original Sioux City Auditorium.