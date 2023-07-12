SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The new owners of a historic downtown Sioux City building aren’t discouraged by its red-tagging by the city.

Recently, part of the roof of the former KCAU 9 building at 625 Douglas St. caved in. The building has been undergoing renovations to become the new home of LAMB Theatre.

LAMB’s Executive Director Dianna Wooley told KCAU 9 they were aware of the structural issues of the nearly 100-year-old building and so the collapse and red-tag were not a surprise. Wooley said that contractors had been monitoring the building for months ahead of the collapse.

However, she told KCAU 9 this won’t be a setback for the project.

“It’s a fine line, and it’s something we’re working with thru the city and our contractor trying to figure out the best move forward. There’ll be a lot of rapid action happening really fairly soon really,” Wooley said.

Wooley said they hope to be able to increase the height of the roof to help with the production of plays and musicals once Lamb moves into the building.

“I look at it as a positive thing. When I knew the joists had finally gone, it gave us permission to ask the state historical society, the people who make decisions about historic tax credits, seeing if we could raise the ceiling but keep the roof level the same would still qualify and it did.”

Wooley said there will be new progress with the project in the near future. When it’s completed, the renovated LAMB Theater will house three theater spaces with more than 250 seats.